Toyota Taisor Compact SUV Coupe Teased, Debut On April 3

The teased image shows the presence of a different DRL assembly and the Toyota badge steps in place of the Suzuki’s found in the Fronx

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has released the teaser image of the Urban Cruiser Taisor for the first time ahead of its debut on April 3, 2024 at 11 am. The five-seater is the badge-engineered version of the well-received Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the teaser highlights the “Make Your Way” graphic hiding the compact SUV behind it.

As expected, it gets minimal changes compared to its donor. The Suzuki badge has been ditched in favour of Toyota while the design of the grille section, the bumper and air intake along with the side tilted pentagonal headlamp housing remains the same. Perhaps, the most noticeable of the styling revisions is the presence of twin-tier LED DRLs similar to the ones found in its bigger sibling, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The signature triple-beam LED DRLs found in the Nexa models do not feature in the Taisor while the horizontal chrome bar running through the grille connecting the DRLs with the Toyota badge in the middle slimmer than the one found in the Fronx. A new teaser video shows brown exterior shade as well as connected LED tail lamps, high mounted stop lamp and shark fin antenna. Elsewhere, more black touches could elevate its sporty appeal but some elements are deliberately hidden in the dark in the teaser.

The cosmetic differences between the Taisor and Fronx are more in line with the changes seen between Hyryder and Grand Vitara. A set of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels will also be available in the Taisor and the teaser gives away the existence of the Sportin Red (Maruti Suzuki calls it Opulent Red) colour scheme as well. For reference, nine other paintjobs are sold with the Fronx.

The interior could get subtle differences compared to the Fronx and the features list will largely remain identical. The price of the Toyota Taisor will likely start at around Rs. 7.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be equipped with a 1.2L K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol and possibly a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo BoosterJet petrol engine.

The former will come with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT will be an option. The latter will be coupled to a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters. The features list will comprise a nine-inch floating touchscreen display, a semi-digital cluster, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, HUD, etc.