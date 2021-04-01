Toyota Sold 15,000 Cars In March 2021 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza

Toyota posted its highest March sales in eight years and saw a 73 per cent quarterly growth in Q4 FY2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced that official sales figures for the month of March 2021 as a cumulative total of 15,001 units were recorded with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 114 per cent domestically. The Japanese manufacturer had registered 7,023 units during the same period last year.

Compared to the previous month of February 2021 when Toyota sold 14,075 units, last month saw a healthy increase of 926 units. The Indian automotive industry was on a frenzy run in the last financial year due to the health crisis taking a huge toll on the economy but the carmakers have been able to make a strong comeback in the second half of FY2021.

Toyota, for instance, closed the last quarter (January to March 2021 period) of FY2021 by recording 73 per cent volume surge when compared to the same period the previous fiscal. The brand has also revealed that the wholesale domestic numbers saw the highest growth for that particular month in eight years.

In Q4 FY2021, Toyota managed to outperform the third quarter (October to December 2020 period), which comprises of regular sales boost courtesy of the festive season, with a strong growth of 42 per cent. Toyota has also claimed that the enquiries and customer orders have grown by 7 per cent last month as against the previous month of February 2021.

This could be attributed to the recent launches such as the Urban Cruiser late last year and the facelifted versions of the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. A few months ago, Toyota announced getting past the 50,000 sales mark with the rebadged Glanza and Urban Cruiser that are supplied by Maruti Suzuki to be badge engineered at Toyota’s facility.

The Innova Crysta received a minor update but in comparison the segment-leading Fortuner gained an assortment of exterior changes along with a more powerful diesel engine and a new Legender variant.

It will be interesting to see if the automakers can sustain the momentum this financial year or not and a host of new launches are waiting in the pipeline across different segments to keep the customers invested in buying new cars.