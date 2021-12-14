Toyota Showcases 15 EV Concepts Including A Compact Electric SUV

Toyota plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and is focussed on selling 3.5 million electric vehicles by 2030

Following Toyota’s President, Akio Toyoda, putting on a show behind the wheel of a GR Yaris with some pro-level donuts as he has a racing history of his own and even competed in the 24 hours of Nurburgring, he took to the stage to unveil a flurry of electric vehicle concepts that will form the future of the Japanese auto major.

Thwarting the notion that Toyota is late to the EV race amongst mainstream global automakers, Mr. Toyoda has unveiled as many as 15 zero-emission concepts pertaining to Toyota and Lexus brands as he has set a target of launching 30 new BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles) by 2030 put together. The concepts do not concentrate on a single body type as well as they will be used for a variety of applications.

They include new Sports Utility Vehicles, CVs, off-road vehicles and topping them all off an electric supercar taking inspiration from the legendary LFA. The combined EV sales of Toyota and Lexus are aimed at 3.5 million units by 2030 – 1.5 million more than the previous plan – ahead of achieving carbon neutrality by the middle of next decade.

Amongst the concepts were bZ badged electric vehicles that will follow the bZAX SUV, an urban SUV influenced by the Aygo X, a compact SUV, a midsize sedan and a fullsize SUV. Emphasising the company’s desire to appeal to a wide range of customers across the globe, a small commercial electric vehicle, a pickup truck, off-roading vehicles and two supercars were also displayed.

Mr. Toyoda said that some of the upcoming BEVs will be based on the existing models as the similarities to the Hilux pickup truck and Lexus NX can be clearly seen. But other models will be underpinned by the dedicated e-TNGA EV architecture developed in partnership with Subaru. In developed markets like US, China, and europe, Lexus will introduce EVs in all segments by 2030.

The luxury arm of Toyota will have a complete range of EVs, dismissing internal combustion vehicles, by 2035. As early as next year, Lexus will bring the bespoke RZ crossover and it sits on the e-TNGA as the upcoming bZ4X. It will be followed by an electric supercar, RX-based e-SUV and an IS-based sedan in the near future.