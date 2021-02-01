Toyota Sales Up by 92% In Jan 2021, Thanks To New Launches

Toyota sold a total of 11,126 units in January 2021 as against 5,804 units during the same period last year with 92 per cent growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has finished the first month of the new calendar on a high on the back of new launches such as the facelifted Fortuner and the new Fortuner Legender while the updated Innova Crysta entered the market in November 2020. The Japanese manufacturer registered a massive Year-on-Year sales growth of 92 per cent in January 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The company has also announced that a cumulative domestic tally of more than 50,000 units has been recorded courtesy of the brand’s alliance with Suzuki. Toyota garnered 11,126 units last month as against 5,804 units during the corresponding period in January 2020. Toyota launched the updated Fortuner last month, priced between Rs. 29.98 lakh and Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom) with changes inside and out.

Offered in Standard and Legender trims, it receives a host of design changes such as sleeker headlamps, redesigned front grille, sportier front bumper, newly designed fog lamp housing, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, updated rear combination lamps, and so on. To differentiate itself from the Standard variant, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender features a different front fascia.

It gains new bumpers and radiator grille, LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, turn indicators having sequential operating function, 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, two-tone roof and more advanced features including dual-tone cabin and wireless smartphone charger. The Legender is available only in a fully-loaded 2.8L diesel 4×2 AT trim, priced at Rs. 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota introduced its first rebadged product from Suzuki’s alliance, the Glanza based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, back in June 2019 while the Urban Cruiser, badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, debuted last year. Both have contributed significantly in posting volumes. Speaking on the sales performance in January 2021, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President TKM said:

“The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise. We launched the new Fortuner and Legender in the New Year to cater to the growing aspirations of our loyal customers who are seeking more style, comfort, and performance.”