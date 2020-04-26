Toyota Reveals Modellista Kits For Vellfire, Alphard Golden Eyes

The Alphard Type Gold and Vellfire Golden Eyes special edition variants come with few cosmetic tweaks both inside out

Toyota had recently revealed two special edition models for its luxury MPVs Alphard and Vellfire, namely the Alphard Type Gold and the Vellfire Golden Eyes. The Alphard Type Gold is based on the S variant of the Alphard, while the Vellfire Golden Eyes is based on the Z trim line of the Vellfire; and both the special edition models are exclusive to the Japanese market. Now, the manufacturer has given the said models a Modellista treatment as well.

Taking the S variant as the base, the Alphard Type Gold sports a darkened chrome front grille with black metallic paint finish, along with a golden grille emblem. Also, the said darkened chrome trim can also be seen on the leading edge of the bonnet, as well as the front bumper trim pieces and around the front fog lamp housings.

On the other hand, the Vellfire Golden Eyes adds a jet black finish to the bonnet’s leading edge, front grille, tailgate garnish, rear lamp garnish and front fog lamp housings as well. Other changes as compared to the Z trim include a gold headlamp assembly trim; hence justifying the special edition model’s name ‘Golden Eyes’.

As mentioned earlier, both the Vellfire Golden Eyes and the Alphard Type Gold have also undergone the Modellista treatment, which lends both the MPVs an aggressive body kit with front, side and rear skits, along with 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The changes inside the cabin include perforated Ultra Suede and synthetic leather seat upholstery, black fabric headliner and a wood-trimmed, leather-wrapped steering wheel on both the luxury MPVs. Apart from that, the internal door handles have been finished in chrome.

The special edition models features Toyota’s T-Connect 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a JBL premium sound system. On the safety front, the said models are packed with the Toyota Safety Sense advanced safety suite, which includes features like lane tracing assist, pre-crash safety for day and night pedestrian detection and daytime cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and an adaptive high-beam system.

Both the special edition variants of the seven-seater people movers can be had with either the 2.5-litre 2AR-FE petrol engine, which comes mated to a CVT gearbox, and can be had with either a 2WD or an AWD configuration; or the 2.5-litre 2AR-FXE petrol-electric hybrid powertrain that features E-Four electric all-wheel drive.

Prices for both the Vellfire Golden Eyes and the Alphard Type Gold start at JPY 4,240,000 (Rs 30.30 lakh approx) for the 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 2WD setup, while the top-end hybrid-petrol version will set you back by JPY 5,040,000 (Rs 36.02 lakh approx). Toyota has confirmed that both the special edition models will go on sale in Japan on May 1.