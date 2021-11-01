Toyota Records 34 Per Cent Growth In Oct – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza

Toyota posted 12,440 units in the month of October 2021 as against 12,373 units during the same period last year with 1 per cent YoY volume decline

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced that it has recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 12,440 units in the month of October 2021. Compared to the same period twelve months ago with 12,373 units, the Japanese auto major registered 1 per cent YoY volume increase. The company posted a total of 9,284 units in September 2021 and in comparison, an MoM growth of 34 per cent was seen.

In the calendar year 2021, Toyota managed to garner a total of 1,06,993 units (January to October 2021 period) as against 60,116 units during the same period last year with healthy YoY volume growth of 78 per cent. Speaking on the same performance, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said,

“Our flagship models Innova Crysta & the Fortuner, continue to dominate their respective segments. The Toyota Vellfire too has been performing exceptionally well, reiterating customer’s confidence in the brand. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments”.

Toyota currently has the Innova Crysta and Fortuner as its best-selling models in the domestic market. The Fortuner leads the full-size SUV segment with ease and the departure of Ford’s Endeavour has certainly played into its hands and it has further extended its lead at the top over MG’s Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X.

The rebadged versions of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza known as Glanza and Urban Cruiser are also decently for the brand. A few weeks ago, Toyota announced the discontinuation of the Yaris sedan formally and the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, called the Belta, could stand in its place upon arrival sometime next year.

Toyota also introduced the Rumion, rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, in South Africa recently and it could be heading its way to India as well in the near future. The brand has been spotted testing the global-spec Yaris hatchback on a consistent basis in recent weeks as well, fuelling its launch rumours.