Toyota RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled; Quickest And Most Economical

Toyota RAV4 Prime is the second quickest models within the brand’s portfolio behind Supra and is also the most fuel-efficient PHEV

Earlier this year, Toyota announced the RAV4 TRD Off-Road model and at the ongoing 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, it has received a performance-spec version known as the Prime. To differentiate itself from the regular RAV4, Toyota has also debuted a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The RAV4 Prime gets an all-wheel-drive system, suspension tuned for sportiness and an enhanced exterior. The PHEV can sprint from zero to 96 kmph in just 5.8 seconds, which is the second quickest for a Toyota model (only second to the Supra) within the portfolio in the United States.

In the battery power alone, the Toyota RAV4 Prime can drive up to 39 mph (63 kmph) – claimed to the highest electric range for any plug-in hybrid SUV (a huge improvement over Prius Prime). The combined MPGe stands at 90. With promising performance and SUV capabilities as well as fuel economy, the RAV4 Prime will go on sale in the US in the summer of 2020.

The quickest and most fuel-efficient RAV4 ever will be retailed in SE and XSE trims. Based on the top-selling RAV4 Hybrid, the Prime uses a newly developed high-capacity Li-Ion battery pack and a booster converter. Compared to the RAV4 Hybrid, the Prime produces 83 horsepower more in total system output as well.

The RAV4 Prime is equipped with a differently tuned 2.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine. It develops the same projected 176 horsepower as in the hybrid but the electric motors make a big difference as the total system output stands 302 horsepower. It is paired with an Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as the RAV4 Hybrid.

It is two seconds quicker than the hybrid sibling. The SE grade of RAV4 Hybrid gets an 18-inched machined alloy wheels, an exclusive front grille design and front lower spoiler alongside piano black exterior accents, red-stitched leather steering wheel and gear knob and a painted grille/diffuser.

As standard, the features on offer are heated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, seven-inch MID, Blind Spot Monitor, powered tailgate, and an eight-inch touchscreen with Amazon Alexa, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.