Toyota RAV4 Premium SUV Caught Testing Again In India

Toyota RAV4 comes with a 2.5-litre petrol/hybrid engine in the global markets producing a combined power output of 222 bhp and is paired with an eight-speed AT

Speculations surrounding Toyota RAV4’s arrival in India have long existed but nothing has really come to fruition so far. The Japanese manufacturer has continuously been testing the premium SUV, however, adding more fuel to the fire. It could be brought into India as a full import taking advantage of the homologation relaxation.

We do strongly believe the RAV4 will be introduced in the near future as the Hiace and Vellfire premium models have been well received since their debut in India. The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is another model tipped for a market launch in the future but the brand has been enduring production constraints due to the economic slowdown and high demand for the off-roader globally.

The Toyota RAV4 is a popular nameplate in the international markets and is underpinned by the modular TNGA-K platform. If launched, it could be positioned above the Fortuner full-size SUV in the upwards of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could join the recently updated Camry Hybrid as the second hybridised vehicle in the domestic range.

The RAV4 has been in production since 1994 and is currently in its fifth generation. The blurry images of the prototype could have been taken either during component testing for foreign markets or a possible fine-tuning for Indian road conditions. The hybrid version of the RAV4 uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol working in concert with an electric motor.

The hybrid system produces a combined power output of 222 bhp and the powertrain is hooked with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Toyota RAV4 has a rugged styling with an upright front end boasting an aggressive grille, sharp headlamps, wide central air intake on the bumper, square-shaped wheel arches, raked front windshield, a large greenhouse, etc.

The features list comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a suite of Toyota Safety tech, ventilated driver and co-driver seats, power-adjustable driver seat, panoramic sunroof, steering wheel with mounted controls, JBL audio, Amazon Alexa support, and so on.