Toyota RAV4 India Launch Expected Next Year – Specs & Feature Details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is planning to launch the Toyota RAV4 in India, expected around mid-2021, to expand its electrified lineup in our market

Toyota RAV4 is one of the most successful vehicles in the Japanese car giant’s arsenal. The crossover SUV first debuted in 1994, and is currently in its fifth generation. It is a global model, sold in markets like Japan, USA, Europe, and Australia. Now, Japanese carmaker is reportedly planning to launch the RAV4 in India as well.

The Toyota RAV4 is 4,600mm long, 1,855mm wide, 1,685mm tall, and will have a 2,690mm long wheelbase. It has sharp and bold styling, with sleek headlamps and taillamps, contrasted with large front grille and rather massive bumpers. In typical crossover fashion, the vehicle gets black plastic cladding, along its sides and on the wheel arches.

Due to its generous dimensions, the SUV has loads of interior space on offer, compounded by the fact that it is only available as a two-row (5-seater) vehicle. The interior design is rather simplistic, unlike the exterior. You get a floating design for the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (8-inch unit optional), which offers Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa connectivity.

The instrument cluster gets traditional dials with a large MID, and there’s a multi-function steering wheel available. The car also gets keyless entry, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic glass roof, and an 11-speaker JBL music system. In the boot, it offers almost 1065 litres of space, enough to swallow the entire family’s luggage.

The Toyota RAV4 is available with a 2.5-litre petrol engine, with 203 HP and 250 Nm, which comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. There is also a hybrid version, which has two electric motors working alongside the 2.5-litre petrol engine. The combined power output is rated at 219 HP, and it is the only available with a CVT.

There’s also the RAV4 Prime, which is the plug-in hybrid variant, and also the most powerful in the range. It uses the same 2.5-litre engine, but with three electric motors. The combined total output is a rather generous 302 HP! Sadly, it is only available with a CVT, just like the hybrid model.

The Toyota RAV4 is expected to arrive in India around mid-2021. We’ll only get either the hybrid or the plug-in hybrid models in India. Just like the Vellfire, the RAV4 will be introduced in our market as a CBU import, limited to less than 2,500 units, so as to avoid homologation. The prices are expected to soar between Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 60 lakh.