Toyota Raize Pickup Truck Rendering Does Make Us Fantasize For More

The digitally imagined Toyota Raize Pickup truck, based on the compact SUV, does look surprisingly well-proportioned

Toyota unveiled the Raize compact SUV in Japan late last year and it has plenty in common with the Daihatsu Rocky. It measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and has a height of 1,620 mm with 2,525 mm wheelbase and 185 mm ground clearance as it has every ingredient to act as a rival to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport.

But it won’t be the case though as Toyota Kirloskar Motor is planning to launch the rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza dubbed the Urban Cruiser in the coming months. The Raize is the brand’s first SUV to be based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform targetting emerging markets and is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 98 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque between 2,400 rpm and 4,000 rpm.

It is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox and gets an optional four-wheel-drive system. One of the major highlights of the Toyota Raize is its packed features list and technologies. It comes with six airbags, traction control, electric stability control, ABS with EBD, hill-start assist, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive automatic headlamps, parking sensors, autonomous braking, 360-degree camera, etc.

In a rather unusual fashion, Kleber Silva has posted pictures of the Raize pickup truck on his Behance page. The imaginative renderings do surprise us as Raize fits the bill perfectly as a compact lifestyle pickup truck. It may make sense as well as the pickup truck trend in Southeast Asian markets has seen monumental increase in recent years, unlike in India.

The rendering shows an upright front fascia with sharp headlamps and integrated LED DRLs, wide radiator grille, busy fog lamp housing, muscular wheel arches, sporty alloy wheels, possible flatbed loading area, a compact rear with cutesy tail lamps and Toyota badge mounted on the tailgate. It can accommodate five people and the improved loading ability only increases its practicality.

The premium interior in the regular Raize compact SUV boasts features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED digital speedometer, seven-inch TFT display, keyless entry and go, push-button start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, Smart Device Link connectivity, steering mounted audio controls, four speakers and two tweeters and so on.