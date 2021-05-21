Toyota Raize Garners 1,269 Bookings Within A Week In Indonesia

The Indonesia-spec Toyota Raize is available with two petrol engine options, and has two transmission choices on offer

Toyota Raize was launched in Indonesia on 30th April 2021, alongside its mechanical twin Daihatsu Rocky. Toyota Raize seems to have garnered a great response in the Indonesian market, with a total of 1,269 bookings received for the SUV till 6 May 2021, i.e., within just one week of its launch!

Toyota Raize is available there in three variants – 1.2 G, 1.0 G, and 1.0 GR Sport – with two engine options on offer. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, which is capable of generating a peak power of 88 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. The second option is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol mill, with 98 PS and 140 Nm on tap.

There are two transmission choices available here – a 5-speed manual and a CVT – available on both the engines on the ‘G’ trim level. The top-spec ‘GR Sport’ trim comes exclusively with a CVT. Toyota Astra Motor has revealed that the ‘1.0 GR Sport CVT’ accounted for 43 per cent of the total bookings received for the SUV.

Interestingly, 1.0 GR Sport CVT with TSS (Toyota Safety Sense) accounted for 40 per cent of the total bookings, which translates to an 83 per cent share for the ‘GR Sport’ trim alone in the total booking figures. The ‘1.0 G CVT’ variant made up 11 per cent of the total bookings, while the ‘1.0 G MT’ consisted of around 5 per cent.

It is quite interesting to see that most of the customers are interested in the top trim, with only a small fraction opting for the lower variant. A majority of the bookings were received from the island of Java, where Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is located. It should be noted the sale of ‘1.2 G’ trim has not yet begun, and thus ‘1.0 G’ is currently serving as the base trim level.

Toyota is also planning to hold regional launch events in many cities across Indonesia, like Semarang, Medan, Palembang, Surabaya, etc., to better reach out to customers outside Jakarta. Toyota Raize is currently priced from 219.9 million IDR to 263.7 million IDR (around INR 11.18 lakh to INR 13.40 lakh).