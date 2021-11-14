Toyota October 2021 Model Wise Sales – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza

Toyota posted 0.5 per cent sales growth as 12,440 units were recorded in October 2021 against 12,373 units during the same period last year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) finished in the sixth position in the overall manufacturers’ sales table in the month of October 2021 as 12,440 units were recorded against 12,373 units during the same period last year with 0.5 per cent YoY growth. In comparison to the previous month of September 2021 with 9,284 units, an MoM surge of 34 per cent was seen.

The Japanese brand swept a total market share of 4.8 per cent last month as against 3.7 per cent during the corresponding period in 2020 with 1.1 per cent growth. Toyota finished ahead of Renault, Honda, Nissan, Volkswagen, Skoda, MG, FCA and Citroen as Maruti Suzuki led the way ahead of Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia.

The Innova Crysta was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio in the month of October 2021 as 6,096 units were recorded against 4,477 units during the same period twelve months ago with 36 per cent YoY volume growth. The Glanza stood in at second with 2,202 units last month as against 2,978 units with 26 per cent negative growth.

Toyota Models (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Innova Crysta (36%) 6,096 4,477 2. Glanza (-26%) 2,202 2,978 3. Urban Cruiser (-30%) 2,100 3,006 4. Fortuner (29%) 1,893 1,472 5. Vellfire (166%) 77 29 6. Camry (89%) 72 38

The Urban Cruiser slotted in at the third position as the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza posted 2,100 units as against 3,006 units in October 2020 with 30 per cent negative sales growth. The Toyota Fortuner is certainly relishing the demise of the Ford Endeavour as its volume tally is certainly growing on a consistent basis.

The full-size seven-seater SUV had its range expanded recently as a new range-topping Legender 4X4 AT was added to the lineup. Many media reports indicate that the Ford Endeavour could make a comeback in the near future via import route. The Fortuner registered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,893 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 1,472 units, a YoY growth of 29 per cent was seen. The Vellfire is certainly making a strong impact in the luxury space as 77 units were sold against 29 units with 166 per cent growth while Camry managed to record 72 units as against 38 units in October 2020 with an 89 per cent surge on YoY basis.