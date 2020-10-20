Toyota October 2020 Discounts – Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta

To increase sales, Toyota India is offering some brilliant deals on a few of its cars, like the Glanza, Yaris, and Innova Crysta

Carmakers in India are offering some attractive deals and discounts on their vehicles, in order to lure more customers and increase sales. There had been a massive slowdown in the Indian car market since the beginning of this year, but things are much better at the moment. Japanese carmaker Toyota is also offering some lucrative discounts to its potential customers, but only on a few models in its range.

Here, we have listed all the discounts and offers available during October 2020 on Toyota cars, from Glanza hatchback to the Innova MPV.

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza is the only hatchback in the Japanese auto manufacturer’s range currently, and it is also the most affordable vehicle in its lineup. The Glanza is a rebadged version of Maruti’s best-selling premium hatchback, the Baleno.

The company is offering a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000 on it, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 also available. Apart from that, there is a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 offered on it, which brings the value of maximum benefits up to Rs. 30,000.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris was first introduced in India back in 2018, but sadly, has always been a slow seller in our market. To attract more customers and increase its sales, Toyota is offering hefty deals on the sedan. There is a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. Thus, customers can avail benefits worth up to Rs. 60,000 on the Yaris.

Model Cash Discount Additional Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Toyota Glanza (V) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Toyota Yaris Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser – – Toyota Innova Crysta Rs. 15,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 20,000 Toyota Fortuner – – Toyota Vellfire – –

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova is perhaps the most popular vehicle in Toyota’s range, owing to the comfort, space, and the bulletproof reliability the MPV offers. Customers can enjoy benefits up to a maximum of Rs. 65,000 on the Innova Crysta. The company is offering a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000. Select customers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 on it.