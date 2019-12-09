Toyota Kirloskar Motor endured a total of 8,312 units in November 2019 as against 10,721 units during the same month last year with 22% decline

Toyota Kirloskar Motor managed to garner a total of 8,312 units in the month of November 2019 as against 10,721 units in the corresponding month in 2018 with Year-on-Year de-growth of 22 per cent. The Japanese auto major ended up seventh overall ahead of Honda, Ford, Morris Garages and Volkswagen.

The Innova Crysta continued to be the most sold model last month as 3,414 units were retailed against 5,425 units with YoY decline of 37 per cent. The premium MPV will receive a new rival in the form of Kia Carnival by February 2020. Waiting to make debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, it will be offered in multiple seating configurations.

The Carnival has a long list of comfort and convenience-based features to be offered but Kia won’t be targetting high volumes with the MPV. The Glanza finished second within Toyota’s domestic portfolio with 2,313 units. The rebadged Baleno has gained some momentum in the last few months and its consistency of around 2,000-2,500 units will likely be maintained.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Toyota Innova Crysta (-37%) 3,414 5,425 2. Toyota Glanza 2,313 0 3. Toyota Fortuner (-28%) 1,063 1,475 4. Toyota Etios (-44%) 913 1,622 5. Toyota Liva + Cross (-77%) 314 1,389 6. Toyota Yaris (-82%) 107 600 7. Toyota Camry 99 0 8. Toyota Corolla (-62%) 76 200 9. Toyota Vellfire 8 0 10. Toyota Landcruiser (-29%) 5 7 11. Toyota Prado (-100%) 0 3

The Fortuner stayed put leading its segment ahead of Ford Endeavour in November 2019 as 1,063 units were sold against 1,475 units during the same month last year with 28 per cent volume decline. The Etios, on the other hand, came home fourth by recording 913 units against 1,622 units with 44 per cent sales drop.

The combined sales of Etios Liva and Cross led to 314 units as against 1,389 units with 77 per cent volume decline while the Yaris continued its volume slump as only 107 units were registered. In November 2018, the C-segment sedan managed 600 units. Last month, no Toyota model posted positive sales growth.

The Camry flagship hybrid sedan was only introduced earlier this year and it has been posting good numbers. It gathered 99 units last month while the Corolla recorded 76 units against 200 units in November 2018 with YoY decline of 62 per cent. The Vellfire luxury MPV endured a tally of 8 units and 5 units of Land Cruiser were retailed as well.