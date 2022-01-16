Toyota Model Wise 2021 Sales – Innova, Glanza, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser

Toyota posted 1,30,748 unit sales in 2021 as against 76,111 units with a YoY volume growth of 71.7 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,30,748 unit sales in the Calendar Year 2021 as against 76,111 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY sales surge of 71.7 per cent. The Japanese auto major finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ standings last year and had the third-highest YoY growth in the top ten.

The Innova Crysta continued to fly the flag for Toyota as the premium MPV posted 55,250. unit sales last year as against 34,078 units in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 62 per cent. The Urban Cruiser slotted in at second with 27,015 units as against 7,600 units during the twelve-month period the previous year with a massive YoY jump og 255.4 per cent.

The Glanza was the third most sold Toyota within the brand’s domestic range as 26,326 units were registered against 20,676 units in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 27.3 per cent. The Urban Cruiser and Glanza are the rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno respectively and both had performed well in CY 2021.

Toyota Models (YoY) 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Toyota Innova Crysta (62%) 55,250 34,078 2. Toyota Urban Cruiser (255.4%) 27,015 7,600 3. Toyota Glanza (27.3%) 26,326 20,676 4. Toyota Fortuner (18.5%) 10,915 9,204 5. Toyota Yaris (-41.2%) 2,235 3,807 6. Toyota Camry (21%) 500 413 7. Toyota Vellfire (43%) 477 333

The partnership between both the Japanese automakers will only strengthen and it will be reflected on their respective product portfolios. Before the end of this year, a co-developed midsize SUV for each brand will come to the light and they will sit on the DNGA platform. Initially, the Maruti Suzuki midsize SUV will be produced at TKM’s base in Karnataka.

The Fortuner full-size SUV finished fourth in the yearly sales for 2021 as 10,915 units were recorded against 9,204 units during the January to December 2020 period with a YoY sales growth of 18.5 per cent. Around a year ago, the Fortuner received a midlife facelift in India and it also saw the arrival of the Legender AT variant.

The discontinued Yaris stood fifth with 2,235 units against 3,807 units with a YoY drop of 41.2 per cent and it could be replaced by the badge-engineered Ciaz known as Belta. Just a few days ago, the Camry flagship hybrid sedan gained a notable update with cosmetic changes and feature revisions as it finished ahead of Vellfire.