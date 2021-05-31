Toyota Mirai FCEV Sets New Range Record; Beats Hyundai Nexo

Toyota Mirai covered just over 1,000 km in its record run and had 9 km range leftover as per the onboard indication

Toyota’s Mirai FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) has broken a new record as the war to become the leader in the alternative mobility solutions rages on. While most of the mainstream global automakers have reinforced their resources on developing battery-powered electric vehicles and the associated technologies, some have kept the faith in FCEVs intact.

The hydrogen-powered FCEVs have been ruled out as the immediate alternative source for public commuting by many but brands like Volvo sees plenty of potential in the long haul trucking department. Asian car manufacturers like Honda, Toyota and Hyundai have kept their faith for many years and some are notably continuing to invest in the hydrogen space.

The Toyota Mirai has set a new record for the longest travel covered by a vehicle on a single tank of hydrogen. It was driven by four drivers and mastered a destined trip from Paris covering just over 1,000 km. It was more of a road trip through the scenic south of Paris between Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire.

It must be noted that the average hydrogen consumption was limited to 0.55 grams per kilometre. The Toyota Mirai had a leftover range of 9 km during the record run. The Japanese manufacturer said the hydrogen used was completely green as the three tanks in the Mirai can hold up to 5.6 kg of hydrogen and it only takes minutes to refill a hydrogen tank, which is an added advantage over BEVs.

Victorien Erussard, founder and captain of the first zero-emission hydrogen ship sailing around the world and a former offshore racer said, “I am very happy to have taken on this 1,000 km challenge behind the wheel of the all-new Mirai! Toyota is always at the forefront of hydrogen innovation and our collaboration has only grown stronger year after year.”

Just a few weeks ago, Hyundai’s Nexo covered a total distance of 887.5 km between Melbourne and Broken Hill in Australia and it lasted for 13 hours and 6 minutes with an average speed of 66.9 kmph and it has now been broken.