Toyota Maruti MPV Launch Likely On The Cards Next Year – Report

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been bearing the brunt of the recently implemented BSVI emission standards as some of its important models are discontinued. The list includes Etios compact sedan, Liva hatchback and Corolla Altis mid-size sedan as the three-volume contributors are no more. The discontinued models have left a huge void as Toyota only has Glanza and Yaris in the accessible volume segments.

It is yet unknown whether the twelfth generation Corolla based on the TNGA platform will make its way to India or not. Globally, the Corolla is retailed in sedan, hatchback and Touring Sport Wagon guises and it continued to be the most sold car in the world in 2019. In a recent interview, Toyota said that it is carefully monitoring the evolving prospects in the C-segment.

Toyota has admitted that the customers have stayed away from sedans in recent times to MPV body types and pertaining to progressive market requirements, the brand will decide on “further course of action”. The statement brings Toyota’s partnership with Suzuki into the limelight as the alliance has a range of new products in the pipeline, leveraging each other’s strengths in various fields.

The Japanese auto major has established itself in the premium space with the Innova Crysta and it has a loyal fanbase with Fortuner maintaining consistent numbers. The Toyota-Suzuki partnership concentrates on the latter supplying passenger vehicles from MSIL (Maruti Suzuki India Limited) for them to be rebadged as a Toyota model.

The Glanza has been up and running for nearly a year and it will likely be followed by a compact SUV based on the facelifted Vitara Brezza in the coming months. Taking advantage of Toyota’s premium image, a C-segment MPV is expected to arrive in a year instead of the new-gen Corolla in a rather shrinking segment. Unlike the badge-engineered models, it will be co-developed with Suzuki.

It could compete against Mahindra Marazzo and sit below the Innova Crysta. Expected to be rolled out of TKM’s manufacturing facility in India, it will also spawn a Maruti Suzuki MPV that will be positioned above the Ertiga. While the Toyota C-MPV was confirmed a long time back, a rebadged Ertiga also appears to be in the pipeline.

