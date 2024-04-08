Toyota March 2024 Sales Analysis – Fortuner, Hyryder, Innova, Glanza

The total sales of Toyota in March 2024 stood at 25,119 units as against 18,670 units with a YoY growth of 34.5 per cent in India

In the month of March 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted a domestic tally of 25,119 unit sales as against 18,670 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 34.5 per cent. Compared to the previous month of February 2024 with 23,300 units, a MoM volume increase of 7.8 per cent was noted.

The Japanese auto major finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings ahead of Kia, Honda, MG, Renault, VW and Skoda. It garnered a total market share of 6.8 per cent as against 5.6 per cent in March 2023 with a healthy gain of 1.2 per cent. The combined sales of Innova Hycross and Crysta stood at 9,900 units.

Toyota is working to bring down the waiting period of its Innova range and compared to the same period twelve months ago with 8,075 units, a YoY growth of 23 per cent was registered. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder posted 5,965 units last month as against 3,474 units in March 2023 with a volume surge of 72 per cent in India.

Toyota Cars (YoY) March 2024 Sales March 2023 Sales 1. Toyota Innova (23%) 9,900 8,075 2. Toyota Hyryder (72%) 5,965 3,474 3. Toyota Glanza (28%) 4,319 3,365 4. Toyota Fortuner (17%) 3,621 3,108 5. Toyota Rumion (682%) 688 88 6. Toyota Hilux (60%) 356 223 7. Toyota Camry (137%) 232 98 8. Toyota Vellfire (-84%) 38 239

The Glanza premium hatchback recorded 4,319 unit sales as against 3,365 units with a YoY growth of 28 per cent. The partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has paid dividends as the Glanza, rebadged Maruti Suzuki Glanza and Hyryder, badge-engineered Grand Vitara are registering good numbers every month.

The Fortuner garnered 3,621 unit sales last month as against 3,108 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 17 per cent. The Toyota Rumion, rebadged Ertiga, posted 688 units as against 88 units with a YoY growth of 682 per cent. The Hilux pickup truck posted 356 units against 223 units with a YoY growth of 60 per cent.

The Toyota Camry hybrid finished in the seventh position with 232 units against 98 units with a YoY growth of 137 per cent while the Vellfire luxury MPV managed a domestic tally of 38 units to end up eighth. Toyota recently introduced the Taisor based on the Fronx and it will help to further increase the brand’s volumes.