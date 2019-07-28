Toyota Likely To Launch 2 Cars Before December 2019 In India

After launching the Maruti Baleno-based Toyota Glanza, the Japanese auto giant likely to launch the Vellfire and the Fortuner TRD Sportivo edition in India this year

Earlier this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant introduced the Toyota Glanza, its first-ever model to emerge from the company’s joint venture with Suzuki Motor Corporation. While the partnership will be also seen the introduction of a rebadged Maruti Ertiga, there are at least two upcoming Toyota cars in India that will launch this very year.

One of the 2 upcoming Toyota cars in India will be the Vellfire, a luxury MPV that has just been showcased to a select group of prospective buyers in India. The other model will be the TRD Sportivo edition of the Fortuner.

Both these models will probably launch in India in this year’s festive season. Other than these two new models, the company is even expected to introduce updated versions of the Innova Crysta and Fortuner with updated BSVI engine options.

The Toyota Vellfire is essentially a more premium version of the Alphard luxury MPV. The Vellfire offers an updated version of the Alphard’s interior and comes with additional features and an all-black colour scheme. The 7-seater luxury MPV will rival the Mercedes V-Class in India.

The equipment list will include LED ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery, automated sliding doors, twin moon roof, 8-way electrically adjustable power steering, 7-inch Led touchscreen unit and a rearview camera.

On the other hand, the new Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportive will become the new flagship variant in the popular SUV’s variant range. The limited-edition version will feature an updated grille, new wheels, new chrome appliques, updated bumper and TRD badges. It will be available in a dual-tone white and black paint scheme.

Powering the India-spec Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo is likely to be a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will produce a maximum power of 174bhp and a peak torque of 450Nm. The new flagship variant will be likely available in just four wheel drive format, while the motor will come mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.