Toyota Land Cruiser To Be Axed After 2021; New-Gen Likely In The Works

Toyota Land Cruiser could get a performance-spec twin turbocharged Lexus-sourced V8 engine producing 268 horsepower in the United States as well

Toyota has the current generation Land Cruiser in business for thirteen years and it has been through many generations over the decades. Despite receiving subtle styling revisions, the Land Cruiser remains unaltered under the skin since 2007, and with the competition growing up exponentially, Toyota is in a position to make serious decisions as the SUV still garners good numbers across the globe.

According to a recent report, the 2021 MY Toyota Land Cruiser will be the last of its kind in the United States. The legendary nameplate has been available for more than six decades and it will go out of production after the 2021 Model Year. However, the Japanese auto major is committed to the big-sized SUV segment mainly in the developed markets and thus it will continue to explore into new territories.

Toyota will “celebrate the Land Cruiser’s rich off-road history” with its future models. The report from Road and Track was reiterated by Car and Driver, which also claims that Toyota will make a strong comeback with a new generation Land Cruiser with modern modernised cabin, features and exterior. While no official details are out yet, the all-new LC replacing the 200 series should have formidable off-roading capabilities.

The brand really hit a jackpot with the Land Cruiser and the current generation is capable of going off-road that many of the modern SUVs cannot. The more performance focussed Land Cruiser is also in the speculation sheet and it could be powered by a twin turbocharged V8 engine developing 268 horsepower maximum power and is developed by Lexus.

The Land Cruiser was said to make a return to India in the near future and it was discontinued along with Corolla Altis and Etios twins when BSVI emission standards came into effect from April 2020. The next generation LC 300 will likely sit on a new body-on-frame version of the TNGA platform known as TNGA-F and it could have similarities with the next-gen Tundra.

The lighter platform could enable improved agility and better off-roading ability as well.