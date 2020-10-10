Toyota Land Cruiser Nameplate To Likely Be Discontinued Soon

Toyota Land Cruiser’s more premium cousin, the Lexus LX, will continue its duties with a turbocharged V6 powertrain reportedly

Toyota will reportedly axe the Land Cruiser from its global lineup soon. While the news has not been confirmed, a deleted post on IH8MUD.com that primarily deals with Land Cruiser indicates that the iconic nameplate will be shelved following the 2021 model year but the Lexus LX will continue to be on sale with a turbocharged V6 powertrain.

Currently, the LX comes equipped with a 5.7-litre V8 engine. According to Motor Authority, the publication’s dealer source has also confirmed of the matter with strong words that there is no illusion it’s coming back and is completely dead for the moment. In the MY2021 Toyota Land Cruiser in the United States, the Heritage Edition will offer three row of seats.

The special edition was unveiled at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show and it carries a sticker tag of USD 80,000 (Rs. 58.40 lakh). The existing generation Toyota Land Cruiser has been in the business for 13 years and there appears to be no new iteration in the pipeline. The Japanese manufacturer has managed to stretch its lifespan with a slew of facelifts but the time may have come to say a goodbye!

In contrary, speculations surrounding the next generation Land Cruiser do exist. Recently, in Australia, the Land Cruiser Prado received an update. Offered in GX, GXL, VX and top-end Kakadu trims, it is powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder 1GD-FTV turbo Diesel engine developing 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,800 rpm.

The powertrain is also used in the facelifted Toyota Hilux pickup truck as well as the Fortuner. It is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission only and a four-wheel-drive configuration is sold across the range. The updated Land Cruiser Prado has a towing capacity of three tons while the Toyota Safety Sense package is standard.

It features pre-collision system, seven airbags, VSC, TC, ABS, EBD, BA, Trailer Sway Control, lane departure warning and assist, road sign assist, active cruise control, etc. We do hope the Land Cruiser nameplate lives on especially in the current market scenario where the SUVs and crossovers are more popular.