Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Launched In Japan, Skips Hybrid Tech

Toyota debuts the Land Cruiser 250 in the brand’s home market Japan; Relies on pure petrol and diesel powertrain without hybrid technology

Toyota introduced the new Land Cruiser 250 series last year in August in the US market and after a long wait, the iconic SUV has now reached its home country Japan. In addition to the regular LC250, Toyota has also launched two special edition models i.e. ZX “First Edition” and VX “First Edition”. The production of these special edition models is limited to just 8,000 units.

Joining the Land Cruiser 300 and Classic 70 Series in Toyota’s line-up in Japan, the new LC 250 doesn’t get a hybrid powertrain and relies solely on pure gasoline and diesel engines. Under the hood, the familiar 2.8-litre turbo diesel unit and a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine are a part of the package, paired with an 8-speed Direct Shift automatic and 6-speed Super ECT transmission, respectively.

The diesel engine puts out 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque while the petrol is good enough for 160 bhp and 246 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the off-road gear on offer, the power is fully transferred to all four wheels by a full-time 4WD with TORSEN LSD on the centre differential while the electric rear differential lock provides powerful off-road driving performance on rough roads.

The limited-run special ZX “First Edition” model is based on the ZX variant and is only available with the 2.8-litre diesel engine. It gets special equipment, such as round Bi-Beam LED headlights, matte black painted aluminium wheels, and 18-inch off-road tyres to emphasize its return to its roots.

On the other hand, the special VX “First Edition” model is available with both 2.8-litre diesel and a 2.7-litre petrol engine. It features an exclusive Sand exterior colour and a Dark Chestnut interior colour. Toyota Safety Sense and Toyota Teammate with advanced functions are also available to further enhance safety and security equipment.

The exclusive feeling of these special editions is further emphasized by the genuine leather covers (with exclusive decorations), synthetic leather-wrapped door trim ornaments (with a “FIRST EDITION” logo), and instrument panel decorations (featuring exclusive titanium film and chrome).

The Land Cruiser 250 is based on the global TNGA-F platform which sports a rugged ladder-frame construction. The SUV measures 4,925 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm and is available in 5 and 7-seater configurations.