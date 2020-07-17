Toyota June 2020 Sales Analysis – Innova, Fortuner, Yaris, Glanza, Vellfire

In the overall manufacturers’ standings, Toyota finished seventh ahead of Ford, MG, Volkswagen, Honda and others

Toyota Kirloskar Motor finished seventh in the sales charts for the month of June 2020 as 3,866 units were recorded. The Japanese auto major ended up ahead of Ford, MG, Volkswagen, Honda, Skoda, Nissan and FCA in the overall manufacturers’ table. The automotive industry got back to normal working conditions for a full month in June.

Compared to the previous month of May 2020 when the two-month nationwide restriction was lifted, Toyota recorded 136 per cent Month-on-Month volume growth as 1,641 units were sold during that period. The sales figures across the board are expected to improve in the coming months and the festive season could help significantly in the revival.

The popular Innova Crysta premium MPV was the most sold Toyota within the brand’s domestic range as 2,085 units were registered against 4,814 units with 57 per cent Year-on-Year de-growth. Compared to May 2020, the family-based people hauler saw a surge in sales of 175 per cent as only 759 units were delivered.

Model (+/-%) Jun-20 Jun-19 Toyota Innova Crysta (-57%) 2,085 4,814 Toyota Glanza (-52%) 914 1,919 Toyota Fortuner (-42%) 713 1,223 Toyota Yaris (-35%) 79 121 Toyota Vellfire 49 New Launch

The Glanza was the first rebadged model to come out of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership and it will more likely be followed by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza based Urban Cruiser compact SUV. The Glanza competes against its donor Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz and it posted 914 units last month.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago, the Glanza recorded 52 per cent negative sales growth as 1,919 units were registered in June 2019. As the Innova Crysta, the Glanza’s volumes increased last month when compared to May. The Fortuner ended up third with a total of 713 units as against 1,223 units with 42 per cent de-growth.

The Yaris C-segment sedan could only manage to record 79 units last month as against 121 units with 35 per cent sales decline. The Vellfire flagship luxury MPV did a good job in garnering 49 units last month. The Urban Cruiser is expected to be the next big launch from Toyota and it could happen by the end of this year.