Toyota Innova Hycross To Likely Have A Waiting Period Of Up To 6 Months

The new Innova Hycross is one of the most VFM and comfortable MPVs in the market right now and boasts super efficient hybrid powertrain for the buyers

Toyota recently revealed the new Innova Hycross in the country for buyers looking for a premium, reliable, comfortable, and feature-rich MPV in the market. The brand is offering the new Innova with two new petrol engine options and considering the package the Innova Hycross has to offer for the buyers, we are assuming it to have an extremely strong demand in the market with waiting periods reaching up to 6 months for some variants.

To start with, the new Innova Hycross is offered in five trim options – G, GX, VX, ZX, and the ZX (O). While the G and the GX trim options are only offered with the 2.0L NA petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 172 bhp, the other three variants are offered with the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine that delivers 186 hp of combined power output.

Both these engines are offered with an automatic gearbox that channels power to the front wheels. Unlike before, no diesel engine is currently being offered with this new iteration of the MPV.

On the features front, the new Innova Hycross has features like a large floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, semi-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, engine start/stop button, powered tailgate and more.

In addition to this, the higher variants of the MPV are offered with a large panoramic sunroof which is one of the most popular features in the market right now. A premium cabin, a long features list, fuel-efficient engines and a reliable package help the new Innova Hycross attract a lot of buyers and the brand has so far received maximum bookings for the top-end versions.

While the official price will be announced at the time of the official launch in January 2023, the bookings for the MPV are open for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The initial response suggests that the waiting period for the new Innova Hycross will definitely shoot up to six months while it might also touch 12 months for select variants in some parts of the country.