Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked In India – New Price List

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV has seen its first price hike, making it costlier by Rs. 27,000. Check the new price list here

Right after the launch of the Suzuki Invicto, Toyota has increased the prices of Innova Hycross. Regular readers may remember that the new Suzuki MPV is a rebadged version of the latter. Since its introduction in December 2022, the Toyota Innova Hycross has captivated consumers with its muscular design and advanced features.

Initially priced between Rs 18.30 lakh and Rs 28.97 lakh, the MPV has recently received its first price hike, ranging up to Rs 27,000. As a result, the current price range of the Innova Hycross now stands at Rs 18.82 lakh to Rs 30.26 lakh.

The Toyota Innova Hycross showcases SUV-inspired design elements, including a large, upright grille with chrome surrounds, wraparound LED headlamps, and matte silver inserts on the bumpers. Its stylish appearance exudes a sense of adventure while maintaining the MPV’s distinct silhouette.

Toyota Innova Hycross Latest Prices Trim level Price G-FLT [7 Seater] Rs. 18,82,000 G-FLT [8 Seater] Rs. 18,87,000 GX [7 Seater] Rs. 19,67,000 GX [8 Seater] Rs. 19,72,000 Hybrid VX [7 Seater] Rs. 25,30,000 Hybrid VX [8 Seater] Rs. 25,35,000 Hybrid VX(O) [7 Seater] Rs. 27,27,000 Hybrid VX(O) [8 Seater] Rs. 27,32,000 Hybrid ZX [7 Seater] Rs. 29,62,000 Hybrid ZX(O) [7 Seater] Rs. 30,26,000

Inside the Innova Hycross is a well-crafted interior, boasting a multi-layered dashboard. The highlight is the impressive 10.1-inch floating touchscreen. The MPV also come equipped with paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, a memory function for the driver’s seat, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

When it comes to safety, the Innova Hycross shines with the inclusion of Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems. This includes lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and a pre-collision system. It also gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, and ESP.

Under the hood, the Innova Hycross offers a choice between a strong-hybrid and a non-hybrid powertrain. The strong-hybrid powertrain features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, delivering a combined output of 184hp, mated to an e-Drive transmission. The non-hybrid version houses a 2.0L engine generating 172hp and 205Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. Both variants are front-wheel drive and offer impressive fuel efficiency figures of 23.24kpl for the hybrid and 16.13kpl for the non-hybrid.

Note: All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi