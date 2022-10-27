Toyota Innova Hycross Exterior Details Leaked, Sunroof Confirmed

Toyota Innova Hycross will make its world premiere by the middle of November; India launch possible in early 2023

Toyota revealed the first official teaser image of the new generation Innova in Indonesia a couple of days ago. It will make its global debut by the middle of next month before going on sale and we do expect it to reach India in early 2023. Ahead of its much-awaited debut, more details about the Innova Hycross (Innova Zenix in Indonesia) have appeared on the internet.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has been confirmed to feature a sunroof (panoramic or otherwise) and in the latest leaked images, we could see the new body shell of the premium MPV. While the headlamps look a lot similar to the existing Innova Crysta except for being sharper, their resemblances with the Highlander should not be undermined.

The front fascia comprises a new front grille with a trapezoidal sharp and is surrounded by a chrome finish with a black embellishment on the bonnet. The bumper has a seamless design connecting either end and new inserts on the grille can also be seen. Other exterior highlights are new body cladding on the sides in the top-end variants and more raked A-pillars.

You could also see differently shaped C and D pillars and creases above the rear fenders similar to the Veloz. The rear of the Toyota Innova Hycross comes with new LED tail lamps similar to the Rush and the bumper as well as tailgate also get updates. The Innova Hycross sits on the modular TNGA-C platform as the monocoque construction will likely improve the overall ride quality.

In addition, the MPV will adopt a front-wheel drive configuration contrary to the RWD layout made possible by the existing iMV ladder-frame architecture. The Hycross is expected to be lighter and more spacious while offering lesser bodyroll courtesy of the new chassis. It will derive power from a strong hybrid petrol engine for improved fuel efficiency.

In India, the Innov Hycross will likely be sold alongside the Innova Crysta and it will be more premium than its sibling as a larger touchscreen infotainment system, Toyota Safety Sense suite of assistive and safety tech, wireless charging dock, air purifier and a 360-degree camera are expected.