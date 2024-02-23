Toyota Innova Hycross Achieves 50,000 Sales Milestone In India

Toyota has sold more than 50,000 units of the Innova Hycross in India in just 14 months since its market launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that the Innova Hycross has reached a new milestone of 50,000 unit sales in the domestic market. The third-generation Innova was introduced in late 2022 and it took just 14 months for the premium MPV to achieve this feat. The Innova nameplate is undoubtedly one of the most popular nameplates in India and it has been around for nearly two decades.

The Toyota Innova Hycross is sold alongside the updated Innova Crysta and the range consistently leads the premium MPV space in India. In the first month of the new calendar year, the Japanese auto major posted 9,400 unit sales of the Innova as against 1,427 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales increase of 559 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of December 2023 with 7,832 units, the Innova range endured a MoM volume growth of 20 per cent. The Innova Hycross is currently priced at Rs. 19.77 lakh for the base variant, which goes all the way up to Rs. 30.68 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom Delhi). It is retailed in a total of five variants namely GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O).

The Innova Hycross can be bought in seven- or eight-seater configurations and is available in petrol and petrol/hybrid iterations. The regular 2.0L four-cylinder NA petrol engine develops a. maximum power output of 174 PS and 205 Nm of peak torque while the 2.0L strong hybrid powertrain is good enough for 186 PS. The former is paired with a CVT while the latter gets an e-CVT transmission.

It has a claimed fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl for the standard petrol and 23.24 kmpl for the strong hybrid petrol engine options. Built on a new TNGA-C monocoque chassis, The Innova Hycross has adopted a traditional front-wheel-drive layout as opposed to the second-gen’s ladder frame construction with a RWD configuration.

Toyota has sold more than 2.3 million passenger vehicles in India and the domestic range comprises Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Camry Hybrid Land Cruiser 300 and Vellfire luxury MPV.