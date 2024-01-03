Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyryder & Innova Hycross Prices Hiked In India

Toyota Innova Hycross has witnessed the biggest hike of up to Rs. 42,000 for all variants except the base trim in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased prices of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross in the Indian market as part of the customary price hike witnessed in the automotive industry at the start of a calendar year. The midsize SUV has seen a price jump of Rs. 28,000 for the entry-level NeoDrive E grade.

The S CNG and G CNG trims’ prices have been up by Rs. 15,000 while the S Neo Drive, S AT Neo Drive, S Hybrid, V AWD Neo Drive, G Hybrid and V Hybrid are dearer by Rs. 20,000 each. Some of the variants have retained the old pricing as the G Neo Drive, G AT Neo Drive, V Neo Drive and V AT Neo Drive remain with the same prices.

In India, the Hyryder takes on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others. It is equipped with either a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol or a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine and it also gets the CNG option. The prices of the regular Toyota Innova Crysta have been hiked by up to Rs. 25,000 this month.

The VX and ZX variants have seen a price increase of Rs. 25,000. The premium MPV is currently priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh for the base trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 26.05 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The Innova Crysta derives power from a 2.4L four-cylinder diesel engine, producing a maximum power output of 150 PS and 343 Nm, paired with a five-speed MT only.

Out of all the price increased Toyota models, the Innova Hycross has witnessed the biggest hike. The base GX variant’s price is up by Rs. 10,000 while all other trims are now dearer by Rs. 42,000. The limited edition GX trim has been discontinued from the lineup. The 2024 Toyota Innova Hycross costs Rs. 19.77 lakh for the entry-level model and it goes up to Rs. 30.68 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom).

The MPV is powered by a 2.0L NA petrol or a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol mill and is underpinned by the modular TNGA-C platform. It will likely give rise to the seven-seater Corolla Cross for India in early 2026.