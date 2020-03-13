Toyota Innova Crysta Has Over 50% Segment Share; 9 Lakh+ Units Sold

Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner have more than 50 per cent and 60 per cent segment shares respectively over the years

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today released a statement revealing that more than 9,00,000 units of the Innova have been sold over the years, and it holds a segment share of more than 40 per cent. In February 2020, despite de-growth in the premium MPV segment, the Innova Crysta registered one of the highest segment shares with 52.91 per cent since its market launch in 2016.

Just as the Innova Crysta, the Fortuner garnered a segment share of 54 per cent in the last twelve month period and last month, the full-sized SUV recorded the highest segment share of 63.9 per cent as compared to last one year. Both the models have continued to dominate their respective segments despite the brand facing difficulties in the accessible volume space.

The Innova nameplate made its local debut back in 2005 and eleven years later, the second generation version came on to the fore. It has carried the momentum created by its predecessor and continues to be at the top of its segment. Earlier this year, TKM introduced the BSVI compliant Innova Crysta at an introductory price running for a limited time of period.

The Japanese manufacturer launched the Fortuner for the first time back in 2009 and it became an instant success for the brand. The BSVI version of the Fortuner is priced between Rs. 28.18 lakh and Rs. 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and it derives power from either a 2.7-litre petrol engine or a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel unit.

Toyota has completely transitioned to BSVI standards at the expense of Corolla, Etios and Liva models as it is left with the Glanza in the affordable space. The BSVI Innova Crysta range comprises of only the 2.4-litre 2GD-FTV four-cylinder diesel and the 2.7-litre petrol engines as the 2.8-litre oil-burner is no more.

The Innova Crysta was retailed with 2.8-litre diesel in an automatic transmission combination and it has switched to the 2.4-litre GD series unit with a six-speed AT.