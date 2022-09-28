Toyota Hyryder Remaining Prices Out, Starts At Rs. 10.48 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been competitively priced in India and is available in four trim levels with two hybrid engine options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the prices of the top four grades of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder earlier this month in the Indian market. Now, the prices of the remaining variants have been revealed. The range starts at Rs. 10.48 lakh for the base E mild-hybrid MT version and the top-spec mild-hybrid MT costs Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mild-hybrid S AT, G AT and V AT are priced at Rs. 13.48 lakh, Rs. 15.54 lakh and Rs. 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively as the six-speed torque converter automatic unit is only available in three variants. The strong hybrid variant is also retailed in three variants between Rs. 15.11 lakh and Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 4WD comes in a fully-loaded V MT mild-hybrid version.

The bookings for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are already open for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. The midsize SUV rivals Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and others in the highly competitive space. It has several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and its prices were announced only a few days back.

Toyota Hyryder Mild Hybrid Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. E MT 2WD Neo Drive Rs. 10.48 lakh 2. S MT 2WD Neo Drive Rs. 12.28 lakh 3. G MT 2WD Neo Drive Rs. 14.34 lakh 4. V MT 2WD Neo Drive Rs. 15.89 lakh 5. S AT 2WD Neo Drive Rs. 13.48 lakh 6. G AT 2WD Neo Drive Rs. 15.54 lakh 7. V AT 2WD Neo Drive Rs. 17.09 lakh 8. V MT AWD Neo Drive Rs. 17.19 lakh

Both are based on the same Global C platform. The Maruti Suzuki sourced 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AT. It is the only engine option to offer a 4WD system.

Toyota Hyryder Strong Hybrid Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) 1. S eDrive 2WD Hybrid Rs. 15.11 lakh 2. G eDrive 2WD Hybrid Rs. 17.49 lakh 3. V eDrive 2WD Hybrid Rs. 18.99 lakh

The in-house 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine works in tandem with a battery pack and an electric motor to form a strong hybrid system. It is good enough to generate 116 PS and 122 Nm of peak torque and is paired with only an e-CVT. It has a dedicated EV mode and the claimed fuel efficiency stands at close to 28 kmpl.

The strong hybrid variant has Hybrid badges on the bootlid and doors and it gets a dual-tone black and brown interior theme. The AWD system gets four drive modes. The Japanese auto major offers eight years or 1.60 lakh km warranty for the battery in the strong hybrid variant and the standard warranty is at three years or 1 lakh km.