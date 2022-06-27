Toyota Hyryder (CRETA Rival) Hybrid SUV – This It Is

Toyota will unveil its new midsize SUV for the Indian market, expected to be named ‘Urban Cruiser Hyryder’, on 1st July 2022

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have developed a new C-segment SUV for the Indian market, which is slated to launch in India this year under both brands. Toyota will officially unveil its version of this upcoming vehicle – Urban Cruiser Hyryder – on July 1. Ahead of that, the company has released several teasers of the SUV revealing its exterior design and interior design.

We digitally rendered the front design of the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, based on the teaser image. This strong hybrid SUV will get vertically split headlamps, which is quite a common design detail on SUVs these days. We see a pair of LED DRLs on each side, which neatly integrate into the chrome-lined upper front grille. The vehicle gets a new set of alloy wheels, and there’s chrome lining on the windows as well.

Toyota’s upcoming midsize SUV will be available with two engine options. The first one is expected to be a 1.5L petrol engine with hybrid tech, rated at 116 PS of peak power. It will likely come mated to an eCVT, which will send power to the front wheels.

The second option will be a 1.5L petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system, likely to belt out 103 PS of maximum power. It will likely be available with both manual and automatic transmissions. This powerplant is speculated to be available in both FWD and AWD configurations.

Maruti Suzuki’s version will have noticeably different styling compared to Toyota’s version, but the mechanicals will be identical between the two. Both SUVs are expected to go on sale near the Diwali festive season this year.