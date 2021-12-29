Toyota Hilux Spied At Dealer Yard In India Ahead Of Launch

Toyota Hilux will likely be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel and a 2.8-litre diesel engine used in the Innova Crysta and Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is planning to introduce the Hilux pickup truck in India in the first month of the new calendar year and it has already been spotted during an advertisement shoot a few days ago. The dealer dispatches of the long-awaited model appear to have commenced in India as you can see in this image as we get closer to its debut.

The picture shows a white body coloured Toyota Hilux in its stock trim as it does not wear accessories such as steel roll cage on the cargo bed and the more prominent fenders. In a similar fashion to the prototype seen during the TVC shoot, the spotted unit is equipped with chromed out wing mirror caps, chrome accents on the rear bumper, side steps and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Up front, it features an upright facade with black radiator grille mesh and thick chrome surround with a Toyota badge mounted in the middle, projector headlamps, vertical fog lamp housings and a muscular bonnet structure. The reservations for the Toyota Hilux have begun at select dealerships across the country for an initial token of Rs. 2 lakh.

The Hilux will be positioned in the lifestyle pickup truck space competing against the likes of Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and is expected to cost from Rs. 26 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 35 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). In the international markets, the Hilux is offered in multiple configurations and India could only get the dual-cab version initially.

It is underpinned by the same IMV2 platform as the Innova Crysta and Fortuner and it will be heavily localised as well. The Hilux nameplate has been available globally for more than fifty years and India will get the latest eighth generation. It is expected to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel and 2.8-litre diesel engines used in the Innova and Fortuner already.

The former develops 150 PS and 343 Nm while the latter kicks out 204 PS and up to 500 Nm. Both are linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels as standard.