Toyota Hiace MPV Introduced In India, Priced At Rs. 55 Lakh

Toyota has introduced the Hiace MPV in the Indian market in a single variant, and its official launch is expected to happen soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Hiace MPV in India at a starting price of Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle has been brought to our market as a limited CBU import, in order to benefit from the relief in homologation. However, this isn’t the latest generation model. Rather, this is the older-gen model, which has been on sale internationally since 2004.

The initial batch of the Toyota Hiace consists of only 50 units, which have already landed in the country. The vehicle will only be available in two exterior colour options – white and silver – in a single ‘GL’ trim. As for the powertrain, the Hiace MPV uses the same 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine as the Fortuner SUV, but in a much lower state of tune, with a modest 151 PS of peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Hiace will be available exclusively in a 14-seat configuration (a driver, a co-driver, and 12 passengers). The last row seats can also be folded down, in order to increase the boot space of the vehicle.

The interior of the Toyota Hiace isn’t as luxurious as the price tag may have you believe. Instead, it is quite simple in design and doesn’t use any premium materials. However, the cabin is quite practical, and there are plenty of storage spaces all around for the occupants. The space on offer is adequate on all rows, and the vehicle feels quite utilitarian.

The equipment on offer includes a 2-DIN audio system (with CD, USB and AUX support), AC vents for each row, power sliding doors, power windows, rear defogger, power steering, semi-reclining seats, a dash-mounted gear-selector, and halogen headlights. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, and crumple zone for crash protection.

The latest-generation (sixth-gen) model of the Toyota Hiace made its debut in 2019 and is available in markets like Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Mexico, and Thailand. The vehicle gets two engine options – a 3.5L petrol and a 2.8L diesel – which can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. We hope that Toyota decides to bring the sixth-gen model to the Indian market as well in the near future.