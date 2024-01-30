Toyota Halts Fortuner, Crysta & Hilux Sales In India – Here’s Why

Toyota temporarily suspends vehicle dispatches due to certification irregularities in diesel engines, affecting popular models like Fortuner, Crysta, and Hilux

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has halted the dispatches of its popular models – Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux – to dealerships in India. This decision comes after the company uncovered irregularities in certification testing for three diesel engines, affecting globally used models, including those in Japan and India.

The problem stems from discrepancies found in testing procedures for three diesel engines: the 2.4-litre (Innova Crysta), 2.8-litre (Hilux and Fortuner), and 3.3-litre (Land Cruiser) units. During testing, these engines were fitted with software that manipulated ECU data to artificially smooth out power and torque curves. However, mass-produced vehicles use different ECUs, resulting in discrepancies between tested and actual performance.

In its press release, Toyota has stated that these irregularities did not involve over-claiming or overstating horsepower, torque, or any other powertrain-related values. Importantly, the company assured customers that these irregularities do not impact the safety or emissions of the affected vehicles. The Japanese car giant maintains that all its vehicles remain road-worthy, including those delivered recently, just before this controversy hit the spotlight.

Although bookings and orders for the impacted models are still being accepted, the dispatch of new vehicles to dealerships have been temporarily suspended. Toyota is actively working with authorities to address and rectify the certification irregularities. The company also expressed regret over the situation and encouraged customers to continue using the affected engines or vehicles.

In response to the situation, TMC has re-verified the mass-produced powertrains to ensure compliance with engine performance output standards. Additionally, the company hinted at a strategic restructuring and a drastic reform of corporate culture in the wake of this incident. While the immediate impact is felt in India, the issue affects ten vehicles globally using the same engines, including six in Japan.

Toyota is likely facing similar scrutiny and potential sales halts in other markets. The long-term impact on these models remains unclear. While Toyota assures they are safe and functional, regaining customer trust and navigating regulatory hurdles could take time. This incident highlights the importance of transparent and accurate testing procedures within the automotive industry.