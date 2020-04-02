Toyota Glanza Sales Cross 25,000 Mark In 10 Months

In March 2020, Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 2,104 units of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Glanza, which took the overall sales figures to 25,002 units

The Toyota Glanza is the first product from the recently formed partnership between Toyota and Suzuki. The Glanza is nothing but a re-badged Maruti Baleno that has been given a new front grille and, of course, new badges to look slightly different from the donor model.

While the Glanza is still far from clocking the amazing sales numbers of the Baleno, it has pretty much managed to quickly find a sweet spot in the B2-segment of the Indian car market.

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor crossed the 25,000 sales milestone for the Glanza with a total sale of 25,002 units since launch. Last month, the carmaker sold 2,104 units. The Toyota Glanza is a direct rival of the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz.

While the Baleno was on sale with both petrol and diesel engine options until recently, the Glanza has been available only with the petrol motor. In the BS6 era, however, even the donor model and its rebadged sibling will be sold with the same engine options.

The Toyota Glanza gets its juice from the familiar BS6-compliant Suzuki 1.2-litre K12B petrol motor that produces a maximum power of 83 bhp and a peak torque of 113 Nm. Buyers can even choose the SHVS-equipped 1.2-litre DualJet Dual-VVTi petrol variant that offers a maximum power of 90 hp and a peak torque of 113 Nm. Transmission options for the small car include a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

Basically, compared to the Maruti Baleno, the specifications remain totally unchanged. However, even though the Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged Maruti Baleno, it gets a better standard warranty. Compared to the 2-year/40,000 km standard warranty that’s available on the Baleno, buyers of the Glanza benefit from a 3-year/unlimited km cover.

The Toyota Glanza is on sale in two grades – G and V. The top-spec trim comes with features like climate control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-tone alloy wheels, steering-mounted audio controls and push-button start-stop system.