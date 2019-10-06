Toyota Glanza G MT Launched With 83PS Engine At Rs. 6.98 Lakh

Toyota has silently launched the G MT variant of Glanza without mild-hybrid system in India, priced at Rs. 6.98 Lakh, rivals Baleno Zeta (Rs. 6.97 Lakh)

Toyota Glanza is the first outcome of the partnership between the two Japanese automotive giants, Suzuki Motor Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. A rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno, Glanza has fairly received positive feedback from the buyers, and it has managed to garner over 11,000 unit sales since its launch in June this year.

The Glanza was launched with four variants including two with automatic transmissions, namely G MT (90PS with Mild-Hybrid), V MT (83 PS), G CVT (83 PS) & V CVT (83 PS). The new base G MT variant launched with 83 PS K-series engine instead of K12N DualJet petrol engine which comes with a mild-hybrid system and delivers 90PS and 113 NM torque.

The Toyota Glanza is set to receive a price hike since the prices on offer up until now were the introductory prices. Hence, introducing a new base-variant at a cheaper price makes sense. This new variant is Rs. 23,000 cheaper than the G MT Dual-jet version, which retails for Rs 7.21 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new variant-wise price list is as follows –

Variant Price G MT (New) Rs 6.97 lakh G MT Rs 7.21 lakh V MT Rs 7.58 lakh G CVT Rs 8.29 lakh V CVT Rs 8.90 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

The new base variant directly rivals Baleno’s Zeta variant in terms of features on offer, and now engine as well. However, it should be noted that Glanza gets a 3 yr / 1,00,000 km warranty, whereas the Baleno only gets a 2 yr / 40,000 km warranty as standard.

Toyota’s strong after-sales service and the peace of mind of owning a Toyota has helped the Glanza make its name in the Indian market. The Glanza competes in one of the most crucial segments in India, the premium hatchback segment. It rivals its own twin, Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.