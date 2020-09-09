Toyota Fortuner TRD Rivaling Ford Endeavour ‘Sport’ Launch Expected Soon

The Ford Endeavour is currently priced between Rs 29.99 – 34.45 lakh (ex-showroom), however, the Sport edition could be introduced at a slight premium over that

An undisguised test mule of a Ford Endeavour was spied on test a few days back, however, it featured some visual changes over the regular SUV, and that is what made it so intriguing. The variant spied on test was actually the Endeavour Sport version, which is basically a special edition of the full-size SUV that gets some visual enhancements to make the car look sportier.

Ford already retails the same Sport version of the Endeavour in the Australian market, where it is sold as the Everest Sport since late last year. Now, the Endeavour Sport has been spied at a dealership yard in India, suggesting the special edition variant of the car is set to be launched here very soon.

As compared to the regular Endeavour, the Sport edition features a dark theme, and the chrome elements of the SUV have been reduced and replaced by black additions to make the car look sportier. At the front, the Endeavour Sport gets an all-black grille with a mesh pattern, along with a blackened out lower bumper.

The car also sports blacked out alloy wheels, blacked out wing mirrors, as well as a black rear name-plate marque and rear bumper insert etc. Apart from that, the said variant can be seen wearing ‘Sport’ badges on the tailgate as well as the bottom of the rear doors. While images of the car’s cabin aren’t available yet, we expect the Endeavour Sport to follow a dark cabin theme along with new upholstery.

No changes will likely be made to the Endeavour’s powertrain. That being said, Ford offers the Endeavour in India with a sole 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power, along with 420 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Ford currently retails the Endeavour at a starting price of Rs 29.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 34.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), but the Sport variant could carry a slight premium over that. The Ford Endeavour Sport will lock horns with the Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition, which was launched last month.