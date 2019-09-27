Toyota Fortuner TRD Edition Features Explained in New Video

All tweaks in the new TRD Toyota Fortuner comes in terms of cosmetics while the engine still remains the same without any tuning

Over the past decade, the Toyota Fortuner has proved to be a healthy performer in the full-size premium SUV segment with sales of over 1.6 lakh units. For the same, the Japanese automaker recently launched a celebratory model straight from the sheds of its racing department (TRD) of the Fortuner.

The new TRD Edition of the Toyota Fortuner is based on the 4X2 AT diesel variant and carries a price tag of Rs 33.85 lakh. The standard variant, on the other hand, comes at Rs 31.68 lakh.

On the outside, the TRD Edition of the Fortuner gets a new Pearl White colour scheme with a contrasting black roof. It features the signature red TRD badging on the front grille and also gets a new bumper with faux skid plate, new 18-inch alloy wheels covered in black.

The dual-tone paint scheme is carried over on the inside. A maroon and black colour scheme extends across its dashboard. The seats in the same shade get TRD logos with contrasting stitching. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominates the dash.

On the safety front, the TRD Fortuner gets safety features that include 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, hill start assist, smart key with push-button start/stop, 8-way driver and co-driver power seat, parking assist and monitor with rear sensors.

While the car has been in the hands of Toyota’s racing department, the powerhouse of the car remains the same. The TRD edition ships with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that powers the standard model. This engine delivers 177bhp and 450Nm of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Amid an imminent slowdown in the Indian automotive industry that has resulted in a majority of automakers reporting poor sales, Toyota is attempting to liven up its range of cars with the help of a TRD Edition. The Toyota Racing Department (TRD) in the past has been associated with some of the greatest cars the company has manufactured.