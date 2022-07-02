Toyota Fortuner Prices Increased By Rs. 1.14 Lakh, Effective From July 1

Toyota Fortuner prices have gone up by Rs. 1.14 lakh in India as all the variants of the full-sized SUV have been impacted

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the prices of its full-sized Fortuner SUV by Rs. 1.14 lakh in the domestic market and is effective from July 1, 2022. The Japanese auto major introduced the facelifted Fortuner early last year in India with a host of changes inside and out while the Legender 4×2 variant made its local debut as well.

Late last year, Toyota added the 4×4 variant of the Legender to the Fortuner’s lineup and it further increased the top-end price of the class-leading seven-seater SUV. Only a few months ago, the GR-Sport variant of the Fortuner also saw the light in India. The Toyota Fortuner is priced between Rs. 31.79 lakh and Rs. 48.43 lakh (ex-showroom) without considering the price increase.

For the 4×2 variants, the prices have been increased by Rs. 61,000 while the 4×4 grades have seen a hike of Rs. 80,000. The GR-Sport and Legender variants have witnessed a bigger price hike of Rs. 1.14 lakh respectively. More specifically, the prices of the Toyota Fortuner trims such as 4×2 MT petrol, 4×2 AT petrol, 4×2 MT diesel and 4×2 AT diesel have gone up by Rs. 61,000.

The 4×4 MT diesel and 4×4 AT diesel versions’ prices have been hiked by Rs. 80,000 while the 4×2 AT 2.8 Legener, 4×4 AT 2.8 Legender and GR-S AT’s sticker tags are up by Rs. 1.14 lakh. The 2.7-litre petrol engine in the Fortuner produces a maximum power output of 164 bhp and 245 Nm while the 2.8-litre diesel kicks out 201 bhp and 420 Nm when linked with a six-speed manual or 201 bhp/500 Nm when paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Some of the key highlights of the Toyota Fortuner Legender are a two-tone cabin theme, sequential LED turn signals, quad-LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system, ventilated driver and co-passenger seats, 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, piano black finished front grille, a nine-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, 11-speaker JBL audio, etc.

Reports suggest that Toyota is working on an all-new Fortuner with a hybrid powertrain and it could debut in the near future.