Toyota will hike prices of the Fortuner range by up to Rs. 80,000 from October 1st week; new top-spec Legender 4×4 could be priced around Rs. 41.25 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has the Innova Crysta and Fortuner as its popular models in the domestic market and the former received a mild update late last year while the latter received a notable facelift at the beginning of 2021. This led to the arrival of the top-spec Legender variant for the first time as in the international markets.

The diesel engine’s performance numbers were also boosted and the features list gained new equipment. The Japanese manufacturer is preparing to unleash a new 4×4 version of the Legender and it will apparently sit at the top of the range, helping in widening the Fortuner’s variant offerings. The departure of Ford Endeavour from Indian scenes will draw more customers towards the Fortuner and the brand will look to take advantage of the scenario during this festive season.

In addition, the features list of the Toyota Fortuner will also be updated as dual-zone automatic climate control will be provided in all variants and the spare wheel alloy will be removed to make for steel rim across the range. The Fortuner has remained a segment leader since its inception back in 2009 and the second generation debuted in 2016 to carry on the success of its predecessor and it did not disappoint.

The Toyota Fortuner will also see a price hike of up to Rs. 80,000 across the range from the first week of October and the top-of-the-line Legender 4×4 variant will be introduced on October 8 carrying a likely price tag of around Rs. 41.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Legender has a slightly different exterior to differentiate itself from the regular Fortuner.

With the Fortuner renowned for its off-roading capabilities, the arrival of a new 4×4 variant will only instigate the enthusiasts. The exterior will carry 4×4 badging and apart from that, no other visual revisions are possible. As for the performance, the same 2.8-litre GD series turbocharged diesel will continue to kick out 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard in the upcoming Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4. The equipment list boasts LED headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Toyota Connect, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charging pad, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, seven airbags, etc.