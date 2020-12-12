Toyota Fortuner Legender India Launch In Q1 2021 – Report

2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender a number of visual updates over the regular Fortuner facelift and is expected to launch in the early parts of next year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to introduce the facelifted version of the Fortuner by the middle of January 2021 and its unofficial bookings have commenced across dealerships. The updated Fortuner is already on sale in the Southeast Asian markets and Toyota also introduced the Legender variant of the Fortuner with significant visual and interior changes.

Moreover, it has noticeably new features and technologies to give a more upmarket appeal. According to a recent report emerged on the internet, the Fortuner Legender will reach the Indian market in the early parts of next year. If it turns out to be true, we do expect it to be equipped with the more powerful version of the existing 2.8-litre diesel engine that will also be present in the facelifted Fortuner.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender features a sleeker upper front grille, dual LED projector headlamps with L-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, horizontal positioned LED lights in the lower bumper section, aggressive black radiator grille, brand new front bumper and distinctive piano black extensions. Elsewhere, you could also observe the 20-inch alloy wheels and blackened pillars.

Additionally, the rear comes with vertical blades on the bumper, wraparound LED tail lamps and rear spoiler. The Fortuner Legender is sold in Emotional Red with black roof, White Pearl CS with black roof and Attitude Black Mica paint shades in the overseas markets. On the inside, it features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The equipment also comprises of a nine-speaker JBL surround sound system, wireless charging facility, ambient lighting function, dual-tone seats, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and so on. The Toyota Safety Sense suite boasting features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Pre-Collision System could also be made available.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender could be priced at a higher premium compared to the facelifted Fortuner. As for the mechanicals, it gets new shock absorbers for improved comfort and balancer shaft for reduced engine noise and vibration. The 2.8-litre four-pot diesel engine kicks out 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque – up from 177 PS and 450 Nm (in AT).