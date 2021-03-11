Toyota Fortuner Legender Digitally Imagined As A Police Car

Here, we have a digitally rendered image, which showcases what Toyota Fortuner Legender would look like as a police car

Toyota Fortuner facelift was introduced in the Indian market in January of this year. Apart from a redesigned exterior, more features, and a more powerful diesel engine, the 2021 Fortuner got a new top-spec variant, named ‘Legender’. Compared to the standard Fortuner, the Fortuner Legender features different exterior styling, a few more features, and different upholstery.

Here, we have the answer to a question which nobody asked (probably!) – how would Toyota Fortuner Legender look if it were a police car? While the Innova Crysta is quite popular among Indian police, the Fortuner is not. However, if you’re intrigued now, then check out the digitally rendered image below. The changes to the design include the addition of blue and red strobe lights on the front grille, and pinstripes on the sides of the vehicles.

On the front door, the SUV sports the logo of Mumbai Police, and there’s a police light mounted on the roof. The rest of the design remains unchanged. The Toyota Fortuner Legender gets a pair of LED headlights, LED foglamps, and LED DRLs. The front grille is split vertically, and the front bumper sports a silver-finished skid plate at the bottom.

The SUV also gets dual-tone alloy wheels, puddle lamps, chrome-lining on the window sills, LED taillights, roof rails, and a roof-mounted spoiler (with integrated stop lamp). The rear bumper also gets a silver-finished skid plate. In India, the Fortuner Legender is available with a single exterior colour option – White Pearl Crystal Shine with Black Roof.

The features on offer include a power-operated tailgate, power-operated ORVMs (with auto-fold function), ventilated front seats, ambient cabin lighting, multifunction steering wheel (with tilt and telescopic adjustment), automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and connected car technology.

Powering the Toyota Fortuner Legender is a 2.8-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which generates 204 PS and 500 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes mated only to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels. A manual transmission option and 4WD aren’t offered on the Legender variant. The SUV does get a paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, and an idle start/stop system is offered as well.

Image Source