Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched In India With Updates

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition gets cosmetic updates and new features over the regular model; available only in 2.8L diesel 4×2 guise

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced the launch of the Fortuner Leader Edition in India. The Fortuner is currently the best seller in the full-size SUV segment and it competes with MG Gloster, which is due for a facelift in the coming months. Its arch rival, the Ford Endeavour, is also expected to make a comeback soon via the CBU route.

The bookings for the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition have commenced in India as it can be reserved through authorised Toyota dealerships across the country or by visiting the brand’s official website. As you might expect, the new Leader Edition gets cosmetic enhancements over the standard model and it will be priced at a slight premium courtesy of the changes involved.

The exterior comprises a black finished alloy wheel design, chrome treatment to the lip spoilers on either end at the front and rear, and a two-tone exterior colour scheme. It will be available in Super White with black roof, Platinum Pearl White with black roof, and Silver Metallic with black roof colours and no mechanical updates have been made.

The features list comprises wireless charging facility, auto folding Outside Rear View Mirrors, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as well. It will be offered only with a 2.8L four-cylinder diesel engine, producing a maximum power output of 201 bhp and up to 500 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It is only available with a 4×2 configuration. Speaking on the arrival of the new model, Sabari Manohar, Vice President of sales, Service & Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said,

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Their evolving preferences and desires for enhanced features and driving experiences motivate our relentless pursuit of excellence. The Fortuner Leader Edition is crafted to elevate its bold style statement with more add-on features while imparting an unparalleled sense of power and distinction. The Fortuner Leader Edition is a testament to Toyota’s resolute commitment to providing best-in-class offerings, leading the way with power and style.”