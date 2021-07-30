Toyota Fortuner GR Sport’s Instrument Cluster Listed On Indonesia Website

An Indonesian website is selling instrument consoles, which it claims, belong to the upcoming Toyota Fortuner GR Sport

A sportier version of the Toyota Fortuner is in the pipeline, as per media reports’ claim. The ladder-frame SUV will soon see the introduction of a new GR Sport trim like the grand-daddy of all Toyota SUVs – Land Cruiser. The Fortuner GR Sport has been already spotted on the test, internationally, wrapped in heavy camouflage. However, we recently came across something even more surprising.

An Indonesian retail platform is selling the instrument console, which is claimed to be of the upcoming Toyota Fortuner GR Sport. The instrument binnacle looks identical to the one seen on the standard model, but with a GR Sport graphic popping up on the MID as the welcome gesture.

They are listed on the website by RNP Garage for Rp 57,00,000, equalling to Rs. 29,274. The item description confirms, it is an original Toyota product and is compatible with the 2021 Fortuner only. If the instrument console listed is a genuine Toyota product, it confirms that the launch of the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is right around the corner.

The GR Sport version of the Fortuner will be based on the Legender trim. It will also sit above the Fortuner Legender in the SUV’s variant line-up. The cosmetic tweaks will include revised bodywork, larger rims, low-profile tyres, and red brake callipers. Since the test mule donned thick camo, it is tough to say much about its design.

Like the Land Cruiser GR Sport, the Fortuner might get “TOYOTA” badging on the radiator grille in the place of the Toyota logo. Also, the piano black finish might be replaced with matt black inserts for an increased rugged appeal. On the inside, the Fortuner GR Sport might get an all-black interior.

The Fortuner is sold in the Indian market with two powertrain choices – 2.7L petrol and 2.8L diesel. The former is capable of putting out 164 Bhp against 245 Nm; the latter develops a peak output of 201 Bhp and 500 Nm. The GR Sport is assumed to come with turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engine options. The Fortuner is priced at Rs. 30.34 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and rivals the Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster.