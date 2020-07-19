Toyota Fortuner & Ford Endeavour Battle It Out In A Tug Of War – Video

Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour are the two most popular premium seven-seat SUVs in the Indian market

The rivalry of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour has been going on strong ever since the current-generation models of both the full-size SUVs were launched in the country. While the Toyota Fortuner continues to lead the seven-seat premium SUV segment month in, month out, the Ford Endeavour is the only competitor that comes close.

Fans of both the Fortuner and Endeavour swear by their preference, and which one is the better SUV out of the two is a pretty debatable topic. Here is a video uploaded on YouTube showing the two SUVs battling it out in a tug of war.

The BS4 Ford Endeavour used in this video here certainly feels the more powerful one, since it came equipped with a 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which now stands discontinued in the BS6 era. The said engine produced 197 hp of maximum power, along with a massive 470 Nm peak torque.

On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner used here gets a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that puts out 177 hp power and 420 Nm torque. The Endeavour certainly has an upper hand in terms of additional 20 hp power and 50 Nm torque. It should be noted that both the SUVs used in the video have been equipped with a four-wheel drive configuration.

In the first round, both the SUVs seem to struggle at first. However, the Endeavour can be seen pulling the Fortuner a few metres, around the end of the video. In the second round, the Endeavour manages to pull the Fortuner with ease. However, the drivers play an important role in a tug of war, and a host of other conditions also have to kept in mind.

While the Fortuner retained its 2.8-litre diesel engine in the BS6 era, the Endeavour was equipped with a new BS6 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that belts out 167 hp power and 420 Nm torque, that comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Toyota currently retails the Fortuner between Rs 28.66 – 34.43 lakh, while the Ford Endeavour is currently priced from Rs 29.55 lakh to Rs 33.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).