Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Endeavour Vs MG Gloster – Specs Comparison

The Toyota Fortuner has been the segment leader for as long as we can remember, however, its sales have taken a hit in recent times as more modern rivals started to emerge

The 7-seat premium SUV segment was recently blessed with a new entrant in the form of the MG Gloster, and the car went on to set new features benchmarks in the segment. While the Toyota Fortuner still continued to be the best-selling car in its class, the SUV was in a dire need of an update in order to keep up with its more modern rivals.

Now, Toyota has finally introduced that update in the form of a mid-life refresh that will further increase its popularity in the country. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the new 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and two of its closest rivals, the MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour, take a look –

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Endeavour Vs MG Gloster Dimensions

The Toyota Fortuner facelift measures 4795 mm in length, 1855 mm in width, stands 1835 mm tall and has a 2745 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Ford Endeavour has a length of 4903 mm, a width of 1869 mm, a height of 1837 mm and a 2850 mm long wheelbase.

Car Toyota Fortuner Facelift MG Gloster Ford Endeavour Length 4795 4985 mm 4903 mm Width 1855 1926 mm 1869 mm Height 1835 1867 mm 1837 mm Wheelbase 2745 2950 mm 2850 mm

On the other hand, the MG Gloster is the largest SUV in this segment, with a length of 4985 mm, a width of 1926 mm, a height of 1867 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2950 mm in length.

Powertrains

Under the hood of the Fortuner facelift are the same 2.8-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol engines as before, however, the former is now being offered in a different state of tune. The 2.8-litre oil burner now puts out 204 PS of maximum power along with 500 Nm of peak torque when had with the 6-speed AT gearbox, and the same 420 Nm as before when coupled with the 6-speed manual transmission.

Car Toyota Fortuner Facelift MG Gloster Ford Endeavour Engine 2.8-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel Power 204 PS 163 PS / 218 PS 170 PS Torque 420 Nm (MT)

500 Nm (AT) 375 Nm / 480 Nm 420 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 8-speed auto 10-speed auto

The MG Gloster draws power from a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is available in two different states of tune. In its lower configuration, the engine puts out 163 PS of max power and 375 Nm of peak torque, while the higher configuration sees the power and torque figures climb up to 218 PS and 480 Nm respectively. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard.

The Ford Endeavour also comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, however, it is rated at 170 PS/420 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It should be noted that both the Gloster and the Endeavour get an optional four-wheel drive configuration on the higher variants.

Car Toyota Fortuner Facelift Engine 2.7-litre petrol Power 166 PS Torque 245 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

As mentioned earlier, the Toyota Fortuner facelift retains its 2.7-litre petrol engine, rated at 166 PS/245 Nm. This engine can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or an optional 6-speed AT, however, it misses out on the 4WD setup that is optional with the Fortuner diesel.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Endeavour Vs MG Gloster Features:

In terms of features, the facelifted Fortuner now gets a bigger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected-car tech, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, a TFT MID with navigation turn display, three driving modes and cruise control. In additon, the Legender variant gets ambient lighting, wireless charging and kick-to-open tailgate, electronic IRVM etc.

The Gloster is offered with a range of class-leading features as well. Its equipment list consists of a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with massage, memory, ventilation and heating functions for the driver, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 12 speakers, connected-car tech, a wireless charging pad, handsfree tailgate with kick gesture, PM 2.5 filter, 3-zone auto climate control and so on.

The Ford Endeavour comes with an 8-inch touchscreen system with smartphone connectivity, premium leather seat upholstery, ambient lighting, handsfree power lift gate with anti-pinch sensor, dual-zone auto climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, semi auto parallel park assist and much more.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Endeavour Vs MG Gloster Safety:

On the safety front, the new Fortuner facelift gets ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Brake Assist, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control, Traction Control System, 7 airbags, Emergency Brake Signal and the 4WD setup now also features electronic differential locking. It also gets a reverse parking camera and rear parking sensors.

In contrast, the MG Gloster gets features like dual front, side & full length curtain airbags, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Roll Movement Intervention, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, ABS and EBD with Brake Assist and Electro-mechanical Differential Lock.

The MG SUV also comes with first-in-class Level 1 autonomous tech which adds in safety tech like Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection and Driver Fatigue Reminder System.

On the other hand, Ford has packed the Endeavour with dual front, side, curtain and driver knee airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control with Rollover Stability and Traction Control, Hill Launch Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, cruise control with adjustable speed limiter etc.

Toyota Fortuner Facelift Vs Endeavour Vs MG Gloster Price:

Pricing for the standard Fortuner facelift starts from Rs 29.98 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 37.43 lakh for the top-end diesel 4×4 automatic variant. However, the Legender trim is priced at Rs 37.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Ex-Showroom Price (New) Ex-Showroom Price (Old) 2.7 Petrol 4×2 MT 29.98 Lakh 28.66 Lakh 2.7 Petrol 4×2 AT 31.57 Lakh 30.25 Lakh 2.8 Diesel 4×2 MT 32.48 Lakh 30.67 Lakh 2.8 Diesel 4×2 AT 34.84 Lakh 32.53 Lakh 2.8 Diesel 4×4 MT 35.14 Lakh 32.64 Lakh 2.8 Diesel 4×4 AT 37.43 Lakh 34.43 Lakh 2.8 Diesel 4×2 AT Legender 37.58 Lakh New Launch

MG retails the Gloster at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh, which goes up to Rs 31.48 lakh for the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel variants, while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel trims start from Rs 33.98 lakh and go up to Rs 35.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

On the other hand, Ford currently offers the Endeavour in four variants, namely Titanium 4X2 AT, Titanium Plus 4×2 AT, Titanium Plus 4×4 AT and Sport Edition which are currently priced at Rs 29.99 lakh, Rs 33.10 lakh, Rs 34.80 lakh and Rs 35.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The Fortuner is undoubtedly the king of the seven-seat premium SUV segment, and the facelift is touted to bring in more success to the nameplate, thanks to the new features, the updated design as well as an uprated powertrain.

The Ford Endeavour on the other hand, is the only SUV that has managed to keep up with the Fortuner in terms of sales over the past few years. However, the MG Gloster has an upper hand in terms of size, features on offer, as well as safety tech. Also, both the Gloster and Endeavour’s top-end trims undercut the Toyota Fortuner facelift’s price by big margin.