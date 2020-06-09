Toyota Fortuner Facelift Official Accessories List Revealed

Toyota Motor Thailand has revealed the genuine accessories list for the 2021 Fortuner facelift, which recently made its debut in the Thai market

Toyota recently debuted a mid-life facelifted version of the Fortuner in the Thai market, and we can’t help but drool over the top-end Legender variant’s sporty design. However, even the entry-level variants of the SUV look pretty appealing as well, thanks to the subtle tweaks that make the SUV appear more aggressive than before, as well as the new colour options that the car is now being offered with.

However, like most of us, Toyota seems to believe that’s there always room for improvement, and the Japanese carmaker has now revealed a list of genuine accessories for the 2021 Fortuner facelift, which further enhance the look of the mighty SUV.

Here is a list of all the accessories that are currently being offered by Toyota Motor Thailand with the new Fortuner –

FORTUNER bonnet badge/logo Faux front skid plate Faux rear skid plate Door protector kit Hydraulic struts for bonnet Fancy chromium tank-lid add on Kick-to-open sensor for tailgate USB charger Wireless charging pad Rear view camera Front and rear dash camera Spare wheel cover Mud guard set AirLumba Pro electric lumbar support AirLumba Pro back cushion

Toyota is offering the 2021 Fortuner facelift in a total of six paint schemes, namely Dark Blue Mica, Emotional Red, White Pearl CS, Silver Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Attitude Black Mica.

The 2021 Fortuner facelift gets tons of equipment as well. The top-end Legender variant comes equipped with features like a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, LED ambient lighting, a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera as well.

The Thai-spec Toyota Fortuner comes with two diesel engine options that include a 2.4-litre unit producing 150 PS and 400 Nm along with a 2.8-litre engine that generates 27 PS more power and 50 Nm more torque than the outgoing pre-facelift model. The said unit is now rated at 204 PS/500 Nm.

Toyota will also be bringing this Fortuner facelift to the Indian market, however, we do not expect it to happen anytime before early-2021.