Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launched Expected In Feb 2021

The Toyota Fortuner facelift will likely go on sale February next year with a refreshed exterior and an interior with new features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) appears to be working on a couple of new launches for the Indian market. Just a while ago, the Japanese auto major introduced the Urban Cruiser compact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and now it is planning to debut the facelifted version of the Innova Crysta in the second week of November according to our source.

We showed you first undisguised spy pictures of the updated Fortuner a few months ago as the full-size SUV segment leader is bracing to receive a mid-life upgrade. The Fortuner has long been leading its space over Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4, and its refreshed version went on sale earlier this year in the Southeast Asian markets.

The India-spec version will look a lot similar in terms of design to expand the lifespan of the existing generation. Toyota’s Legender variant may not make its way to India but the regular Fortuner is subjected to a host of exterior updates including a revised front grille with chrome embellishment for a more premium appeal, and sharp bi-LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights.

It also gets new skid plates up front and rear, restyled air inlet, reworked fog lamps and assembly, new set of alloy wheels, chromed window line, updated LED tail lamps and so on. The interior will also likely receive new features as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control and multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls.

The brand has also improved the voice command, and offers a suite of Toyota Safety Sense features in the international markets, as front parking sensors, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with nighttime pedestrian detection and daytime cyclist detection are available.

As for the performance, the 2.8-litre diesel engine has been upgraded with a new variable nozzle vane mechanism and a large water cooled ball bearing turbo unit. We do expect similar changes on the India-spec models as well. The powertrain develops 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The improvements will also result in higher fuel economy.