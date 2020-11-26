2021 Toyota Fortuner comes with a host of exterior and interior updates and is expected to get a more powerful diesel engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Innova Crysta and Fortuner as two of its top-selling models in the domestic market and they lead their respective premium segments. The MPV has gained a mid-life facelift with revisions to the front fascia and addition of some features to extend the lifecycle of the existing model, and is priced between Rs. 16.26 lakh and Rs. 24.33 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India except Kerala).

In the same context, the Fortuner full-sized SUV will also receive a mid-cycle makeover in the nearly parts of next year. We showed you first undisguised pictures of the Fortuner facelifted spotted testing in India and its production will commence from January 2021 onwards. Therefore, the launch will more likely happen in the third week of January.

The facelifted Fortuner is already available in the Southeast Asian markets for a few months now and India will gain similar cosmetic treatment. We do not expect the Japanese manufacturer to launch the Fortuner Legender in India. Some of the key exterior highlights include a redesigned front grille with chrome ornamentation, and bi-LED headlights with LED DRLs.

Elsewhere, you would notice the reworked air intakes, new skid plates, revised fog lamps, updated LED tail lamps and new design for the alloy wheels. The cabin will likely feature a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, improved voice command, engine start/stop button, updated dashboard, etc.

In the foreign markets, the updated Fortuner comes with a suite of Toyota Safety Sense technologies such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, front parking sensors and so on. Expect Toyota to offer connectivity based features as well in the Fortuner facelift.

Under the bonnet, the existing 2.8-litre oil-burner could be upgraded to generate 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. It will have better fuel efficiency as well just as in international markets. The Fortuner will continue to compete against Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and MG Gloster.