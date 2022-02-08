Toyota Fortuner Commander Special Edition Unveiled With Updates

Toyota Fortuner Commander gets exterior changes and a dual-tone interior with tweaked suspension; no changes in performance made

Toyota has unveiled the limited edition Fortuner Commander in the Thai market and to maintain its exclusivity, its production is restricted to 1,000 units. It comes with a host of styling revisions inside and out. The Fortuner is one of the highly popular Toyota models in the Asian markets and it currently leads the full-size SUV segment in India as well.

The Japanese manufacturer introduced the facelifted Fortuner in early 2021 with the top-spec Legender trim and later, the Legender 4×4 AT was also launched. Whether the Fortuner Commander will come to India or not is yet unknown officially but we can expect it in the near future. Back to the special edition, Toyota also tweaked the suspension bits for improved ride quality.

On the outside, the Toyota Fortuner Commander comes with the front skid plate finished in black colour while the bumper gains silver and chrome garnish. It runs on the same alloy wheel design as the Legender with the roof and pillars done up in black giving a dual-tone appearance. At the back, the limited edition features a blackened chrome strip connecting the wraparound LED tail lamps.

In addition, the Outside Rear View Mirrors are also finished in black. On the inside, the Toyota Fortuner Commander gains a sporty two-tone red and black leather seat upholstery and the features list comprises rear cross-traffic alert system, blind-spot monitoring and around view camera over the equipment available in the standard model.

With no change in performance, the Toyota Fortuner Commander is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 150 hp. It is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In India, the Fortuner is retailed only with a 2.8-litre GD series diesel engine developing around 204 hp and 500 Nm.

In 2022, Toyota is expected to launch the facelifted Glanza, updated Urban Cruiser, an all-new midsize SUV developed in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, rebadged Ciaz known as the Belta, etc. The brand recently crossed the one lakh unit sales mark with Glanza and Urban Cruiser in India.